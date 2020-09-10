Quantcast
Contract – Software License – Intellectual Property – Copyright Preemption – Unfair Competition Claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

Plaintiff claims that defendant breached the parties’ licensing agreement by allowing a third party to reverse engineer plaintiff’s software. Although some aspects of plaintiff’s breach of contract claim are preempted by the Copyright Act, the reverse-engineering claim is not. However, the licensing agreement’s covenant not to compete, which lacks any temporal restriction, is overbroad. Defendant’s motion ...

