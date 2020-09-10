Quantcast
Corporate – Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Membership Termination – Undefined 'Cause'

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

The operating agreement of the plaintiff-limited liability company deals with membership withdrawal. It reads, in its entirety, “Buy/Sell. Involuntary withdrawal with cause only.” Plaintiffs admit, and the undisputed evidence shows, that there was no meeting of the minds as to the reasons that would allow some of the LLC’s members to remove another. Paragraph 4 ...

