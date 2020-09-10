Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – LLC – Attorney’s Fees – Advancement & Indemnification (access required)

Corporate – LLC – Attorney’s Fees – Advancement & Indemnification (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

The plaintiff-limited liability company’s operating agreement confers a broad, mandatory right to the advancement of legal fees and expenses to the LLC’s managers, including defendant Moody, when the manager is sued “by reason of the fact” that he was an authorized representative of the LLC. Because plaintiff’s complaint alleges that Moody “used his positions” as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo