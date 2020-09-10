Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

  The plaintiff-trucking company rents trucks, short-term, from a leasing company. The defendant-insurance agency sent a certificate of insurance (COI) to the leasing company’s insurer, falsely representing that plaintiff’s insurance policy provided coverage for the short-term rental trucks. Since plaintiff never saw the COI, plaintiff did not reasonably rely on defendant’s misrepresentation that the short-term rental ...

