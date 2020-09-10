Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Gross Negligence Claim – Ponzi Scheme – Fund Administrator – Pleadings & Evidentiary Forecast (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 10, 2020

Even though the elements of an ordinary negligence claim must be met before plaintiffs can satisfy the higher gross negligence standard, plaintiffs’ pleading of a gross negligence claim cannot be read to assert a separate claim for ordinary negligence that provided the required notice to the defendant-fund administrator. The court grants summary judgment for the fund ...

