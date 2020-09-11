Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Direct Contempt – Statutory Right to Counsel – Inapplicable – First Impression

September 11, 2020

  Where defendant was held in direct criminal contempt for disrupting the trial judge’s courtroom, G.S. § 7A-451(a)(1) did not give defendant the right to be represented by counsel. However, we remand for the correction of a clerical error in one of the contempt orders and for resentencing in the other. G.S. § 7A-451(a)(1) provides, “An indigent person ...

