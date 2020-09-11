Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Defense of Justification – Constitutional

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 11, 2020

  Even if defendant, a convicted felon, had been initially justified in wielding his wife’s gun because he believed himself to be under attack by his nephew, he lost the defense of justification when he continued to possess the firearm after shooting his nephew and fleeing the scene. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of assault ...

