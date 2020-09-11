Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No right to counsel in summary criminal contempt hearings (access required)

No right to counsel in summary criminal contempt hearings (access required)

By: David Donovan September 11, 2020

  Indigent defendants are not entitled to the appointment of counsel during a summary direct criminal contempt proceeding, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in a case of first impression. Billy Land appeared in Forsyth County Superior Court in July 2019 for a calendar call after appealing his convictions in district court for driving-related ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo