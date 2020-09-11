Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property –  Easement – Ingress & Egress – Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings (access required)

Real Property –  Easement – Ingress & Egress – Civil Practice – Judgment on the Pleadings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 11, 2020

  Plaintiffs attached to their complaint their own deed, the deeds in defendants’ chain of title, and recorded maps, all of which depict a 30-foot easement across defendants’ property for ingress and egress to plaintiffs’ property from Lake Wheeler Road. These documents thus became part of the complaint and were properly considered on plaintiffs’ motion for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo