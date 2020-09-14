Quantcast
Injured moped driver settles claim for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 14, 2020

  A man who was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver has confidentially settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the at-fault driver’s employer for $1 million after the company’s truck was discovered parked in front of the driver’s house through Google Earth, the plaintiff’s attorney reports. Bob Whitley of Whitley Law Firm in Raleigh reports that his client, whose ...

