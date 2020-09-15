Quantcast
Workplace death leads to $9.13M settlement

By: Bill Cresenzo September 15, 2020

  The family of a man who died in a workplace accident during his first assignment working for a temp agency has confidentially settled a worker’s compensation claim and a negligence lawsuit against the company for whom he was working for a total of $9.13 million, the family’s attorneys report. Will Owen and Eddie Musselwhite of Musselwhite, ...

