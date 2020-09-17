Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance – Aggravating Factor – Counsel’s Admission (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance – Aggravating Factor – Counsel’s Admission (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 17, 2020

  Even though the state failed to notify defendant that it would seek to prove the aggravating factor that defendant was on probation at the time he committed perjury, defense counsel nevertheless admitted to the aggravating factor. Defense counsel’s failure to object to the lack of notice fell below an objective standard of reasonableness, and it ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo