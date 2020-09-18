Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect & Dependency – Attorneys – Election to Proceed Pro Se

September 18, 2020

  Although the respondent-mother initially said, “I don’t know” when the trial court asked if she wanted the help of an attorney, respondent ultimately clarified, after a series of follow-up questions, that she wished to proceed with the permanency planning hearing without the help of an attorney. Thus, we reject respondent’s assertion that the trial court ...

