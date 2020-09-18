Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  – Evidence – Subsequent Remedial Measures – Stop Sign Placement (access required)

Tort/Negligence  – Evidence – Subsequent Remedial Measures – Stop Sign Placement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 18, 2020

  Plaintiff’s decedent died as a result of a collision caused when defendant French ran a stop sign. After the accident, a state Department of Transportation engineer prepared a report which recommended moving the sign closer to the road to improve its visibility. Although N.C. R. Evid. 407 barred plaintiff from introducing the engineer’s report as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo