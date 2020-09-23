Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – School board violated transgender student’s rights (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2020

The Gloucester County School Board’s policy requiring students to use bathrooms matching their “biological gender,” and its refusal to amend a student’s records to reflect his gender identity after his transition, were not substantially related to important governmental interests and violated Title IX. Background Gavin Grimm’s birth-assigned sex, or so-called “biological sex,” is female, but his gender ...

