Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Contract – Erroneous admission of evidence prompted new trial (access required)

Contract – Erroneous admission of evidence prompted new trial (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2020

Where defendants’ compromise statements were erroneously admitted to prove the validity of the plaintiff’s claim for a commission on the sale of industrial property, and the error was not harmless, the defendants were entitled to a new trial. Background A jury awarded John Macsherry Jr. $1 million on his claims against Sparrows Point LLC, Commercial Development Company ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo