Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Criminal Practice – Permit requirement insufficient for traffic stop (access required)

Criminal Practice – Permit requirement insufficient for traffic stop (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2020

Although regulations prohibit “commercial vehicles” from driving on the George Washington Parkway unless authorized by permit, the mere fact the defendant was driving a commercial vehicle on the parkway did not provide a basis to stop his vehicle. The marijuana charge was vacated. Background A park police officer stopped Jaison R. Feliciana for driving his employer’s delivery ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo