Tort/Negligence – $32.7 million verdict survives appellate attack (access required)

Tort/Negligence – $32.7 million verdict survives appellate attack (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 23, 2020

Where the defendant in a wrongful death action brought by a woman whose husband’s exposure to asbestos caused his death from mesothelioma, argued the jury was improperly instructed on causation and the trial court erred by refusing to reduce the $32.7 million award, neither argument was persuasive. The verdict was affirmed. Background On behalf of herself and ...

