Home / News / Headlines / 4th Circuit: In-house complaint supported REDA suit (access required)

4th Circuit: In-house complaint supported REDA suit (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2020

An employee’s internal complaint about a safety issue at his company can qualify as protected activity under North’s Carolina’s Retaliatory Employment Discrimination Act, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a unanimous unpublished opinion on Sept. 24. Justin Driskell, a construction worker, was fired from his job working on a project after complaining to ...

