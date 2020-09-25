Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Sept. 28 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Sept. 28 (access required)

By: David Donovan September 25, 2020

Chaz M. Beasley has joined Moore & Van Allen as counsel in the firm’s financial services group in its Charlotte office. Beasley, a state legislator from Mecklenburg County who is not seeking re-election, focuses his practice on representing financial institutions in the issuance and management of corporate and structured debt transactions. He comes to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo