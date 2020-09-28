Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault – Jury & Jurors – ‘Acquittal First’ Instruction – Intent to Kill – Sleeping Juror – Misidentified Juror (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault – Jury & Jurors – ‘Acquittal First’ Instruction – Intent to Kill – Sleeping Juror – Misidentified Juror (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 28, 2020

  During deliberations, the jury asked the trial court if it had “to be unanimous on each of the charges” and listed the charged assault offense—assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury—and its lesser included offenses. The trial court erroneously instructed the jury that it should reach a unanimous verdict as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo