Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Meth Trafficking – Constructive Possession – Maintaining a Dwelling – Mother’s Rental (access required)

Criminal Practice – Meth Trafficking – Constructive Possession – Maintaining a Dwelling – Mother’s Rental (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 28, 2020

  Defendant was at the hospital being treated for a stab wound when law enforcement officers—searching the home in which defendant had been stabbed for evidence related to the stabbing—located methamphetamine as well as ingredients and implements that led them to believe the residence was being used as a methamphetamine laboratory. Although defendant was not physically ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo