Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Parole Officer’s Testimony – Relevance (access required)

Criminal Practice – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Parole Officer’s Testimony – Relevance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 28, 2020

  Defendant challenges the relevance of his parole officer’s testimony indicating that defendant was a “high risk offender” and mentioning the discovery of drugs in the room where defendant was found. Such testimony was relevant as “chain of circumstances” evidence. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of possession of a firearm by a felon and attaining ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo