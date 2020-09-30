Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Study: License suspensions 4x more likely for Black drivers (access required)

Study: License suspensions 4x more likely for Black drivers (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 30, 2020

The statewide suspension rate of Black or African American drivers is four times higher than that of white, non-Hispanic drivers, according to an analysis published by the North Carolina Pro Bono Project. The NCPBRC created “When Debt Takes the Wheel,” a story map project that shows racial disparities in North Carolina driver’s license suspensions by county. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo