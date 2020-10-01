Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 1, 2020

Although the plaintiff-investors describe themselves as unsophisticated investors, they either have advanced degrees or significant business experience. Their provision of personal information to the defendant-investment companies did not create a fiduciary relationship, and plaintiffs are bound by their agreements to arbitrate disputes with those defendants. The court grants the corporate defendants’ motion to stay these proceedings ...

