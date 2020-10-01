Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Elizabeth City attorney disbarred (access required)

Elizabeth City attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan October 1, 2020

Attorney: Joseph H. Forbes Jr. Location: Elizabeth City Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Sept. 24 Background: Of the course of several years, Forbes willfully failed to remit to the IRS employment taxes that were withheld from the paychecks of employees at the law firm he owned, leading the IRS to file a tax lien against ...

