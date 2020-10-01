Quantcast
Innocence Commission flags murder conviction for review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 1, 2020

  The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission has found sufficient evidence of factual innocence in the case of a Northampton County man who was convicted of attempted murder and setenced to at least 42 years in prison. The commission referred the case to a panel of judges to conduct a review. Coatney Williams was convicted in 2010 ...

