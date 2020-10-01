Quantcast
Manteo attorney's suspension activated (access required)

Manteo attorney’s suspension activated (access required)

By: David Donovan October 1, 2020

Attorney: Charles D. Coppage Location: Manteo Bar membership: Member since 1974 Disciplinary action: A two-year suspension of Coppage’s license, which had been stayed, was activated on Sept. 23. Background: The state bar conducted a random procedural audit of Coppage’s trust accounts in October 2013. The audit revealed failures to properly monitor and maintain the records in the trust account, ...

