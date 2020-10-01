Quantcast
Winston-Salem attorney's suspension activated (access required)

Winston-Salem attorney's suspension activated (access required)

By: David Donovan October 1, 2020

Attorney: Brooke McKinley Webster Location: Winston-Salem Bar membership: Member since 2004 Disciplinary action: A two-year suspension of Webster’s license, which had been stayed, was activated on Sept. 21. Background: In April 2017 Webster, then an assistant district attorney in Wilkes and Yadkin counties, was charged with the criminal offense of secret peeping based on accusations that he used a ...

