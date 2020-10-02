Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COVID-19 continues to close N.C. courthouses (access required)

COVID-19 continues to close N.C. courthouses (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 2, 2020

  Three North Carolina courthouses were closed on Oct. 2 because of COVID-19. Halifax County closed its courthouse because of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its court facilities, according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website and the county. In Catawba County, a message on the Clerk of Court’s phone line said it was closed Friday, Oct. 2 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo