Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Support – Father’s Actual Income – Dog Training – Expenses – Double Counting – Reasonableness (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Support – Father’s Actual Income – Dog Training – Expenses – Double Counting – Reasonableness (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 4, 2020

  Although the trial court found that defendant had suppressed his income, the order as a whole indicates that defendant sought to conceal his income and to deceive the court and plaintiff about his income. The trial court’s findings—based on plaintiff’s testimony about defendant’s dog training business and evidence of competitions in which defendant participated, his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo