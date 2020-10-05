Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $6.3M med-mal jury verdict reinstated by Supreme Court (access required)

$6.3M med-mal jury verdict reinstated by Supreme Court (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 5, 2020

  The estate of a man who died of a heart attack hours after visiting the emergency room properly alleged its negligence claim against the hospital, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, reinstating a $6.13 million jury verdict that had been overturned by the state’s Court of Appeals. EMS arrived at the residence of Anthony Lawrence ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo