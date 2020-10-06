Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Two justices slam U.S. Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling (access required)

Two justices slam U.S. Supreme Court’s marriage equality ruling (access required)

By: Associated Press October 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court, already poised to take a significant turn to the right, opened its new term Oct. 5 with a jolt from two conservative justices who raised new criticism of the court’s landmark 2015 ruling striking down prohibitions on same-sex marriage. Dissenting from the court's decision to turn away an appeal from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo