Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot case before full Fourth Circuit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2020

After the district court stayed a South Carolina witness requirement for mail-in absentee ballots and a panel of the Fourth Circuit stayed the injunction pending appeal, the full Fourth Circuit granted rehearing en banc and vacated the panel’s stay. Background A majority of judges in regular active service and not disqualified having voted in a requested poll of the ...

