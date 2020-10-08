Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot witness requirements stayed (access required)

Constitutional – South Carolina absentee ballot witness requirements stayed (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 8, 2020

South Carolina’s witness requirement for absentee ballots is once again stayed after a majority of judges on the Fourth Circuit refused to upset the district court order enjoining the requirement. A three-judge panel initially stayed the district court’s order, but it was reinstated by the full court. Background Upon en banc consideration of submissions relative to appellants’ ...

