Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Judges (access required)

Domestic Relations  –  Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Judges (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 8, 2020

Judge Elizabeth Trosch presided at earlier permanency planning hearings and determined that a permanent plan of adoption was in the minor J.A.M.’s best interests. This did not require the judge to recuse herself from the hearing on the petition to terminate the respondent-mother’s parental rights. The practice of assigning one judge to preside over a ...

