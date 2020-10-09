Quantcast
Don't Miss

 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 9, 2020

  Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Medical & Administrative Theories – Statutory Amendment When the General Assembly amended G.S. § 90-21.11 in 2011, it broadened the definition of “medical malpractice action” to include breaches of “administrative or corporate duties to the patient” that arise from the same set of facts as a traditional “professional services” medical malpractice claim. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo