Criminal Practice  –  Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Acting in Concert – Firearm Possession

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter October 9, 2020

  At defendant’s trial for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, the trial court instructed the jury on the theory of acting in concert, among other theories. Appellate counsel argued that the jury was presented with multiple theories of guilt, one of which was erroneous, and that the error had a probable ...

