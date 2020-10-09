Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 9, 2020

  Even though the respondent-mother testified she had “looked into” attending a year-long drug rehabilitation program that might have allowed the minor child “Susan” to live with her after three to six months of participation in the program, respondent’s mere intention to participate in a drug rehab program had very limited relevance to Susan’s best interests, ...

