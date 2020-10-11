Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Probation Revocation – Absconding – Post-Report Activities (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Probation Revocation – Absconding – Post-Report Activities (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2020

  Even though the trial court heard evidence of defendant’s attempts to avoid detection after the probation violation report was filed, there was also sufficient evidence to show defendant had willfully absconded from supervision before the report was filed. We affirm the revocation of defendant’s probation. Prior to the filing of the violation report, (1) defendant knew that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo