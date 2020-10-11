Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Occupational Diseases – Anxiety & Depression – Increased Risk – Expert Testimony – Mediation Reference (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Occupational Diseases – Anxiety & Depression – Increased Risk – Expert Testimony – Mediation Reference (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2020

  Even though plaintiff presented several experts who testified about the anxiety and depression allegedly caused by her stressful job with an insurance company, the Industrial Commission was free to give the most weight to the testimony of plaintiff’s psychiatrist, who did not express an opinion as to whether plaintiff’s employment subjected her to a greater ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo