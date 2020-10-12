Quantcast
Charlotte attorney suspended three years (access required)

By: David Donovan October 12, 2020

Attorney: Charles L. Morgan Jr. Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1981 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Oct. 1. After six months, Morgan may seek a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: For a period of at least two years, Morgan failed to perform required reconciliations of his trust ...

