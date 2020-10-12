Quantcast
By: David Donovan October 12, 2020

Attorney: J. Brandon Graham Location: Gastonia Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: The remainder of the suspension of Graham’s law license was stayed, and Graham was reinstated to the active practice of law as of Oct. 5. Background: Graham, who had been employed as an assistant district attorney in Gaston County, pleaded guilty to one count of felony ...

