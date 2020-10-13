Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Post-conviction DNA Testing – Materiality – Appointment of Counsel – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 13, 2020

    Since a convicted defendant failed to show that biological evidence “is material” or “may be material” to his defense, is related to his prosecution, and either was not tested previously or could now be more accurately tested, he has not made the showing required for post-conviction DNA testing or for the appointment of counsel to ...

