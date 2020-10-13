Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations Parent & Child – Abuse & Neglect Allegations – Evidence – Hearsay on Hearsay (access required)

Domestic Relations Parent & Child – Abuse & Neglect Allegations – Evidence – Hearsay on Hearsay (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 13, 2020

  The only witness at a hearing on abuse and neglect allegations was the supervisor of the social worker who interviewed the respondent-father’s daughters. Even if a proper foundation was laid for the Department of Health and Human Services records, the supervisor’s testimony as to the social worker’s notes of the girls’ out-of-court statements to him ...

