Home / News / Headlines / Shanahan Law Group to join Nelson Mullins (access required)

Shanahan Law Group to join Nelson Mullins (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 13, 2020

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has announced that the attorneys from Shanahan Law Group in Raleigh will join the firm on Dec. 1. Shanahan Law Group was founded by former federal prosecutor Kieran J. Shanahan in 2001. Other attorneys who will join Nelson Mullins from the firm are partners Brandon S. Neuman and John E. Branch ...

