Biz court clarifies e-filing rule change (access required)

Biz court clarifies e-filing rule change (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 14, 2020

The North Carolina Supreme Court has issued an order amending the state’s Business Court Rules, eliminating a provision that had given parties three extra days to respond to notices served via the state’s e-filing system or by email. Under the old Business Court Rules, electronic service done through was treated the same as service by mail ...

