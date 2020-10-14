Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / ‘De facto’ LWOP sentence for juveniles prohibited (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 14, 2020

  Sentencing a juvenile to a de facto life without parole sentence may run afoul of the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, saying that a prison sentence that provided the defendant no opportunity for release for at least 50 years was unconstitutional. When James Ryan Kelliher was 17 he took ...

