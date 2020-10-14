Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 14, 2020

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed several new judges to fill vacancies on the state’s courts, and Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has tapped new chief district court judges in several districts. Christopher Todd Roper and Hathaway S. Pendergrass were named district court judges in District 15B (Orange and Chatham counties), filling the seats vacated by Chief District ...

