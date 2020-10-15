Quantcast
Domestic Relations – DVPO – First Impression – Stepson – In Loco Parentis

Domestic Relations – DVPO – First Impression – Stepson – In Loco Parentis

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 15, 2020

  Even though plaintiff's troubled 14-year-old stepson had been in a court-ordered treatment facility for two years when he returned to the home plaintiff shared with the defendant-stepson's father, since plaintiff resumed caring for defendant by cooking, cleaning, taking him to school and making and taking him to doctors' appointments, the record does not support the ...

